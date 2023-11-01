Library in west London shuts after staff spot bedbugs

A library in west London has temporarily closed after bedbugs were found.

Ealing Central Library shut on Monday afternoon when staff spotted the pests in furnishings.

It is expected to reopen on Thursday after the infestation is treated by professional pest control company Rentokil.

An Ealing Council spokesperson said: “The technical advice was that it was safe for both the public and staff to reopen the library – both in terms of controlling and preventing the spread of the infestation and in relation to the chemicals used to treat furniture.

“However, the council recognised that library users and staff had concerns and decided that temporarily closing the library was the right course of action.

“The library is only being reopened after a full course of treatment has been applied by contractors Rentokil.

“The council will continue to monitor the situation and take preventative measures to ensure that the issue has been fully resolved, and that everything is being done to prevent its recurrence.”

Pest control firms in London have reported being “inundated” with calls about bedbugs and said the spread of the blood-sucking insects is “out of control”.

Tony King, owner of Pied Piper Pest Control, said the bugs have been found in offices, cars and homes.

He said there is a “bedbug epidemic in west London” which he believes is down to international travel opening up after the pandemic.

Transport for London previously said it was continuing to “closely monitor” its network and “take all possible precautionary measures”.

It comes after outbreaks of widespread bedbug infestations in Paris at the end of September.