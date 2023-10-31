Scottish Government stance on messages ‘shameful’, says Covid bereaved

Margaret Waterton

The Scottish Government’s stance on handing over WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has been dubbed “shameful” by a member of a group of people bereaved by the virus.

According to a submission to the inquiry from counsel to the inquiry Jamie Dawson KC last week, “no messages” from within the Scottish Government had been provided.

The statement sparked press reports that former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, as well as National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch and Chief Medical Officer Dr Sir Gregor Smith had deleted their messages.

A spokeswoman for the former first minister said Ms Sturgeon said she would fully co-operate with the inquiries and she had just submitted her third written statement, which ran to about 200 pages.

Press reports have suggested the former first minister deleted WhatsApp messages relating to the pandemic (PA)

First Minister Humza Yousaf said on Monday he had retained his communications and would be happy to hand them over, although Scottish Government social media messaging policy advises staff to “regularly review, record information as required and then delete conversations within one month”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday, the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group’s Margaret Waterton, who lost her mother and husband to the illness, hit out at the Scottish Government.

“The situation this week with Scottish Government not having brought forward the information that it was requested to provide to the inquiry some considerable time ago, I think, frankly, is shameful,” Ms Waterton said.

She went on to say her group maintains its faith in both the Scottish and UK-wide inquiries.

Asked what should happen to ministers, former ministers and officials who refuse to hand over information, Ms Waterton said: “That’s a matter for the inquiry in terms of what the outcome should be.

“They need to look to their conscience – morally, ethically, I would not like to have myself in that kind of position and that’s a matter for them and for the inquiry.”

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who is leading the response to the inquiries for the Scottish Government, is expected to deliver a statement to the Scottish Parliament as early as Tuesday on the issue.

Ms Waterton said she hopes the statement will include an assurance to provide “whatever information they have” on the pandemic.