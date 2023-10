Protesters mob Sir Keir Starmer’s car in anger at his stance on Israel-Hamas war

Israel-Hamas conflict

Police were forced to intervene after pro-Palestinian protesters mobbed Sir Keir Starmer’s car.

The Labour leader, who had just delivered a speech defending his approach to the crisis, was ushered into the back of a waiting Land Rover Discovery as protesters shouted at him and demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Police officers pushed them aside, but the protesters ran at the car carrying the Labour leader and drummed on the window.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer leaves the venue under police protection following his speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

After the police cleared a path for the vehicle, protesters ran after it up the road.

The incident happened outside the Chatham House foreign affairs think tank in central London, where Sir Keir has been setting out why he was not demanding an immediate ceasefire.

Police tried to keep protesters away from the car carrying Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader believes that freezing the situation in its current state would do nothing to free the hostages taken by Hamas and would leave the group able to repeat its October 7 atrocities in future.