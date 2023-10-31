Notification Settings

Pro-Palestinian activists stage sit-in at London’s Liverpool Street station

UK NewsPublished:

More than 500 people joined the protest.

A large crowd gathered at Liverpool Street station in London

A group of pro-Palestinian activists have staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict.

More than 500 people joined the protest at around 5.30pm on Tuesday to demand an immediate ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.

Palestinian music and chants such as “ceasefire now” could be heard from the crowds at the sit-in, which was organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut.

Protesters at a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London
The sit-in took place on Tuesday evening (Sisters Uncut/PA)

Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration.

It comes after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer resisted pressure from within his own party to call for a ceasefire in the conflict.

He instead urged both parties to agree to a humanitarian pause to allow aid in and people out of the war zone.

