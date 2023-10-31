Hancock ‘killed people’ and ‘lied’ in pandemic, Cummings told PM

Dominic Cummings blog

Dominic Cummings claimed that Matt Hancock had “killed people” as health secretary during the pandemic, according to WhatsApp messages shared with the Covid inquiry.

The ex-health secretary was criticised by the former top Downing Street adviser during a lengthy appearance before Lady Hallett’s probe.

WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry also showed Mr Cummings’ repeated frustrations with Mr Hancock, with him ultimately pressuring the PM to sack the then-Cabinet minister.

Dominic Cummings arrives to give a statement to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (James Manning/PA)

In one message sent in May 2020, Mr Cummings wrote to the then-prime minister: “You need to think through timing of binning Hancock. There’s no way the guy can stay. He’s lied his way through this and killed people and dozens and dozens of people have seen it.

“He will have to go the question is when and who replaces.”

In another message in August 2020, he said: “I also must stress I think leaving Hancock in post is a big mistake – he is a proven liar who nobody believes or shd (sic) believe on anything, and we face going into autumn crisis with the c*** in charge of NHS still.”

Mr Cummings also told Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel to the inquiry, that Mr Hancock had “sowed chaos” by continuing to insist in March 2020 that people without symptoms of a dry cough and a temperature were unlikely to be suffering from coronavirus.

Mr Keith asked whether it was understood at that stage that there was in fact asymptomatic transmission.

“It was and Mr Hancock had made this point in multiple ways and sowed chaos by saying this,” Mr Cummings told the hearing.

“He was repeatedly told by Patrick Vallance that what he was saying was wrong. But he kept saying it.

“So this false meme lodged itself in crucial people’s minds. I don’t understand, never understood why Hancock said this. But Patrick Vallance made extremely clear to me and to others in No 10 that what Hancock was saying was factually wrong.”

Mr Hancock – who was health secretary from July 2018 to June 2021 – played a key role in the handling of the pandemic.

But critics have questioned his record on Covid testing, nursing homes and other crucial issues from the period.

Also known for his appearance last year on TV’s I’m A Celebrity, his political career was torpedoed after footage emerged in 2021 of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.