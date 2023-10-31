Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Everyone called indecisive Boris Johnson the ‘trolley’, Dominic Cummings claims

UK NewsPublished:

The former top aid hit out at a ‘dysfunctional’ system during the pandemic as he gave evidence to the Covid-19 inquiry.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Covid-19 pandemic inquiry

Boris Johnson was described as an indecisive “trolley” by “pretty much everyone”, Dominic Cummings has alleged as he hit out at a “dysfunctional” system during the pandemic.

Lee Cain, who served as No 10’s communications director, told the official inquiry on Tuesday that coronavirus was the “wrong crisis” for the former prime minister.

Sir Patrick Vallance wrote during the pandemic that Mr Johnson suggested he believed the pandemic was ‘Nature’s way of dealing with old people’ as he resisted lockdowns.

Mr Cummings, who was Mr Johnson’s top adviser, took aim at much of the Government during the “nightmare” of the pandemic as he gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

Appearing in an unironed shirt, he had to apologise for calling ministers “useless f***pigs, morons, c****” but said his language only “understated” their competence.

He described the Cabinet Office as a “bomb site” and a “dumpster fire” where many people were in the wrong job when he took up his role as adviser to Mr Johnson in 2019.

Mr Cummings argued an “overall dysfunctional system” was in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting the only part of the system he did not fault was the special forces.

“I would say, overall, it’s widespread failure but pockets of excellent people and pockets of excellent teams doing excellent work within an overall dysfunctional system,” he said.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson’s decision-making was described as ‘rather exhausting’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Cain repeatedly cited Mr Johnson’s tendency to “oscillate” between decisions as delaying the crisis response.

Top inquiry lawyer Hugo Keith KC asked Mr Cummings whether the trolley term was used to describe Mr Johnson’s propensity to change direction.

“Pretty much everyone called him a trolley, yeah,” Mr Cummings said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News