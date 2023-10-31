Notification Settings

Critically ill baby at centre of a further High Court hearing

Indi Gregory’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, want to move her to a hospital in Rome after losing treatment fights in London.

Indi Gregory court case

The parents of a critically ill baby have begun another round in a life-support treatment fight.

A High Court judge recently ruled that doctors treating Indi Gregory at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges in London, and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision by Mr Justice Peel.

But the couple, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, say an Italian hospital has now offered to treat Indi.

Dean Gregory outside court
Dean Gregory outside court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lawyers representing them on Tuesday asked Mr Justice Peel to allow Indi to be moved to Italy.

The judge was told that the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome had agreed to accept the little girl.

Lawyers said there had been a “material” change of circumstances, since he ruled that doctors could limit treatment, and Indi had a chance of a “longer life”.

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease, a genetic condition that saps energy.

Indi Gregory case
The Queens Building at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London, where a judge is overseeing another hearing relating to Indi Gregory (Aaron Chown/PA)

Specialists say Indi is dying and hospital bosses where she is being cared for asked him to rule that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.

Mr Justice Peel heard arguments in a private hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice complex, but allowed journalists to attend and said Indi could be identified in reports.

Lawyers representing bosses at the Nottingham hospital where Indi is being treated said Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.



