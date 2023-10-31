Notification Settings

Camilla joins children for story time at Nairobi library

UK NewsPublished:

The Queen was at Eastlands Library to meet the founders of Book Bunk.

Royal visit to Kenya – Day One

The Queen told children to “explore” the world as they do in story books, after sitting down for a fun-filled Kenyan story time.

Camilla, who is a passionate reader and advocate of literacy, joined pupils at Eastlands Library in Nairobi as they read passages from the popular children’s book Lion And Mouse by Catalina Echeverri.

She smiled broadly and gave them a huge round of applause at the end of their reading performance, delivered while sitting cross-legged on the floor.

Camilla met the founders of Book Bunk (Chris Jackson/PA)

“You are all very good readers. Work hard and keep reading,” the Queen told the 14 children.

Mary Kinyanjui, of Kenya National Library Service, said afterwards: “She encouraged them to continue to read and to explore more about the world as they do in story books.”

The Queen was at Eastlands Library to meet the founders of Book Bunk, a Kenyan charity that restores public libraries into “Palaces for People”.

Camilla views the Camp Toyoyo exhibition wall at Eastlands Library (Chris Jackson/PA)

Outside she paused to shake hands with delighted well-wishers and children.

Inside she was welcomed by Book Bunk founder and publisher Angela Wanjuka and author Wanjiru Koinange.

She met local performers and artists before viewing the library’s giant chess board and time capsule and greeting the  2021 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition winner, Ms Kayla Bosire.

