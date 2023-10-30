What the papers say – October 30

British newspapers

The death of Friends star Matthew Perry dominates the papers at the start of the working week.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and Metro all lead with tributes to the actor, who died on Saturday at the age of 54.

On tomorrow's front page: Matthew Perry's assistant made frantic 911 call after he had cardiac arrest

MATTHEW PERRY 1969-2023
We've lost a great friend

Meanwhile, The Guardian and The Times report the UN has warned that civil order in Gaza is starting to break down.

The Guardian: UN says civil order in Gaza is starting to break down

The Times: UN warning on Gaza as desperation takes hold

The Financial Times reports Israeli forces are “gradually expanding” their ground assault against Hamas, while the Daily Express says the Middle East is “on a precipice”.

FT: Israeli forces 'gradually expanding' Gaza ground assault against Hamas

Hamas has been accused of blocking the exit of foreign citizens trapped in Gaza, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hamas blocks exit of foreign citizens'

The Daily Mail carries first-hand accounts of the conflict.

The Independent reports figures have shown that little more than 1% of those who complain of abuse are given a domestic violence protection order.