Training offered to police dealing with journalists reporting at protests

Training will be offered to police officers as part of measures designed to protect journalists doing their jobs.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer will launch an enhanced national action plan for the safety of journalists in the UK on Monday.

A taskforce will be created to share information on protecting editorial staff, while an online tool will provide a portal to report any abuse or safety issues.

Police staff will also be offered training around public order laws to help them understand how journalists can report on and observe protests.

In November 2022, LBC radio journalist Charlotte Lynch was wrongfully arrested as she tried to report on a Just Stop Oil protest on the M25 motorway in Hertfordshire.

Documentary maker Rich Felgate and photographer Tom Bowles were also detained by police at the scene.

Ms Frazer will also hold a reception at Downing Street on Monday with journalists from across the UK to celebrate their work.

She said: “At a time when reporters are losing their lives while showing the world what is happening in the Middle East and Ukraine, and where misinformation about the conflicts is rife on social media, the importance of rigorous, fact-checked journalism has never been more apparent.

“As Culture Secretary I want to protect and enhance the freedom of our press. No journalist should be prevented from doing their job due to fear of violence, abuse or harassment.

“Our revamped national action plan will strengthen efforts to protect journalists working in the UK from harm, enhancing their freedom to hold the powerful to account without fear of abuse or harassment.”

Since the publication of the first action plan in 2021, the Government said 22 police forces – less than half – have appointed a journalist safety officer.

Guidance to combat online harassment and abuse has been published by the Media Lawyers Association (MLA), and a free e-learning course created by the National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ).

Baseless, strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPS) can block the press publishing critical stories Our new government-led taskforce will build on work in the Economic Crime Bill to tackle them in British courts, bringing together major players in key industries pic.twitter.com/trNUbtMDB5 — Department for Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 11, 2023

Dawn Alford, executive director of the Society of Editors, said: “At a time when accurate and verifiable news and information remains critical to the public’s understanding of world affairs, it is devastating that abuse and harassment of journalists remains so commonplace.”

She also said: “We look forward to working together to help create a safe and free environment for journalists to report on behalf of the public.”

In September the Government launched a taskforce which aims to stop legal threats by wealthy individuals and firms that try to prevent journalists or campaigners from exposing wrongdoing.

Such court actions are known as strategic lawsuits against public participation (Slapps).

Michelle Stanistreet, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary, said: “We will be creating a press safety tracker so journalists will be able to report incidents ranging from online abuse, problems during demonstrations caused by protestors or the police, and sexual harassment to the wider challenges posed by Slapps and other legal threats designed to stymie and interfere with journalistic reporting and investigations.