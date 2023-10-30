Tory MP sacked from Government job for urging PM to back Gaza ceasefire

Paul Bristow

Tory MP Paul Bristow has been sacked from his Government job after breaking ranks to publicly urge Rishi Sunak to push for a “permanent ceasefire” in Gaza.

The ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology had written to the Prime Minister saying it would save lives.

He has said that Palestinian civilians are facing a “collective punishment” as a result of Israel’s siege and airstrikes campaign in the wake of Hamas’s bloodshed.

The MP had written to the Prime Minister with the demands (Frank Augstein/PA)

Downing Street said that the MP for Peterborough has been asked to leave his job as a parliamentary private secretary for breaking rank.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “Paul Bristow has been asked to leave his post in Government following comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility.”

Much has been made of the splits in Labour over Sir Keir Starmer’s position on the conflict between Israel and Gaza but the sacking is evidence of Tory divisions too.

Mr Bristow’s letter, dated Thursday, appears to have been deleted from his website but remains on Facebook.

He wrote that he is “deeply briefed by the heart-breaking and devastating humanitarian crisis” unfolding in Gaza, having spoken with constituents and meeting with the Peterborough Joint Mosques Council.

The MP said he welcomed Mr Sunak calling for what he has termed “specific pauses” in the fighting to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, home to more than two million people.

But Mr Bristow added: “A permanent ceasefire would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid (to) reach the people who need it the most.

“The brutal Hamas attacks against innocent civilians are unforgivable.

“Hostages need to be released.

“It is challenging to understand how the present strategy of bombing Gaza will lead to the release of hostages.”