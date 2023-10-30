Notification Settings

Man charged with murder of 19-year-old woman in Croydon

UK NewsPublished:

Sahil Sharma, 23, is alleged to have murdered Mehak Sharma at an address in Ash Tree Way on Sunday.

Police tape
A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman in Croydon, south London.

Sahil Sharma, 23, is alleged to have murdered Mehak Sharma at an address in Ash Tree Way on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Ms Sharma is believed to have been an Indian national who arrived in the UK recently.

Her next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Tuesday.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call the police on 101 quoting CAD 4546/29OCT.

