Family continue fight for justice year on from grandmother’s fatal shooting

Jacqueline Rutter, who was shot in her home in Wirral, Merseyside, on October 30 2022 (Family handout/PA)

The family of a grandmother who was shot in her home say they are continuing to fight for justice a year on from her death.

Jacqueline Rutter, 53, was shot in the chest in her home on the Wirral, Merseyside, at about 1am on October 30 last year.

Detectives believe the grandmother-of-five was killed in a targeted attack and two or three people were involved.

Speaking on the first anniversary of her murder, Mrs Rutter’s son, one of her six children who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “As a family we have been living our worst nightmare since you were cruelly taken by cowards.

“This has destroyed our family and left grandchildren confused as to why nanny Jackie isn’t coming home.

“We cannot understand how someone could do this to you, a defenceless grandmother. Nothing can justify murder.

“It pains us to think of how frightened you were in your final moments and nobody should have to experience that.

“Our hearts will forever remain heavy as nobody can recover from a death of a murdered loved one.

“We will continue until our last breath to fight for your justice, to ensure those individuals responsible are held accountable for this evil and merciless crime.”

Her daughter added: “The tragic loss was a shock to everyone and there is a massive gap in our lives that will never be filled.

“Jackie is and always will be missed by all her loved ones. She will always be very special to everyone she knew.”

Eight people have been arrested in connection with Ms Rutter’s death but no one has been charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “We believe at least two or three people were involved in this incident, and we are sure that information is out there to identify who they are and where they are.

“We will not stop until we find them. If you are close to any of the people who were responsible for this appalling shooting, please search your conscience and come forward with what you know so that Jacqueline’s family can finally find peace and justice.”

Police believe a black Vauxhall Insignia was involved in the shooting, in Meadowbrook Road in Moreton. It was seen in the area between 12.45am and 1.15am.

Anyone who saw the vehicle or captured it on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage is urged to get in touch.

Mr McGrath added: “Guns have no place on the streets of Merseyside. We have too often seen the devastation they cause to families and communities and we will do everything within our powers to find the people responsible and bring them to justice.”