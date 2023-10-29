Notification Settings

What the papers say – October 29

UK NewsPublished:

Israel’s growing bombardment of Gaza features across the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The increasing Israeli bombardment of Gaza continues to dominate the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Independent says the war has intensified with troops and tanks attacking Gaza while The Sun on Sunday simply says: “The Earth Shook”.

The warning of a “long war” makes the front of The Sunday Telegraph which says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to “abolish evil”.

Mr Netanyahu also features on the front pages of The Sunday Times and the Observer, which both report on his declaration of a “second war of independence”.

The impact of the conflict at home also features on the front pages with the Sunday Express reporting that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure to crack down on extremist groups at pro-Palestinian marches.

The Mail on Sunday concentrates on what the leader of what it calls “an extremist Islamic group” who it says works as an NHS doctor.

There are stories away from the Israel-Hamas conflict with the Sunday People focusing on former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, saying he sparked fury with a “self-pitying rant” over the Covid pandemic.

The Sunday Mirror turns its attention to Minister for Disabled People Tom Pursglove campaigning with suspended MP Peter Bone.

And the Daily Star Sunday reports on a seance at 39,000ft.

