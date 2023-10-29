Fans speak of ‘shock and sadness’ at death of Friends star Matthew Perry

London Evening Standard British Film Awards â Press Room â London

Fans of Friends actor Matthew Perry have spoken of their “shock and sadness” at the death of the “funniest” star of the hit US comedy.

The 54-year-old, who became a superstar playing funnyman Chandler Bing during the show’s 10 seasons, died after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home, US outlets have reported.

Visitors to the Friends’ Experience in Dublin, Ireland – which showcases sets, props and costumes from the show – said that his jokes and performances would live on.

Irma Varivoda, 18, from Bosnia and Herzegovina and living in Dublin, said: “So this is the one where we all lost a friend.

Fans have paid tribute to Matthew Perry (Ian West/PA)

“I was really shocked and sad but honestly I think this was the best way to pay him respect and come here and we are going to miss him but Chandler is going to live for ever. Rest in peace, Matthew.”

Cara Halligan, 19, from Castlebar, County Mayo, said: “What I liked about Chandler is that you can turn it on when you’re not feeling well and Chandler would crack a great joke and make you laugh for the rest of the day. He will be sorely missed, he really meant a lot to us.”

Christine McDonnell, also from Castlebar, said: “What I liked about Chandler was his relationship with Monica, how he always supported her, and he said she was high maintenance but he liked to maintain her, that really got me, it’s lovely. He will be sorely missed because he was really funny.”

Stephen Walsh, 40, from Blanchardstown, Dublin, said: “It’s sad to hear of the passing of Matthew Perry, he was actually the best character in the Friends series, he was my favourite.”

Senada Walsh added: “It’s just very sad news to hear of the passing of a legend. It’s going to be a sad day today going into the Experience knowing he died today.”

Lisa Staunton, 24, from Dublin, said: “When I heard the news today it was so shocking, it’s really sad, really didn’t expect it and coming here today I was able to appreciate his works in Friends and the sarcastic comments he was able to deliver and I will never forget it.”