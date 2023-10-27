Wilko shops to return to high street by Christmas, says new brand owner

Wilko closure

Wilko stores are set to return to the high street, the brand’s new owner has announced.

The parent company of The Range, which also snapped up Wilko’s website and intellectual property (IP) following the discount chain’s administration, said it will open five shops before Christmas.

CDS Superstores said the first two standalone Wilko “concept stores” will be opened in Plymouth and Exeter.

It comes just weeks after Wilko shut the final stores from the collapse of its 400-strong estate across the UK, leading to the redundancy of almost all its 12,500 workers.

The Range launched Wilko bays in its stores on Friday (Alamy/PA)

Administrators from PwC ultimately sold a raft of Wilko’s assets in order to help pay off its outstanding debts after failing to secure a rescue deal for the entirety of the 93-year-old retail chain.

The Range’s owner bought the Wilko brand, website and IP in a £5 million deal last month.

CDS said it plans to roll out more Wilko stores in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in 2024.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of CDS Superstores, said: “The public reaction to the loss of Wilko stores was undeniable.

“It’s clear that there’s a huge love for Wilko and we’ve seen an encouraging demand for the return of its own-brand products.

“That’s why we’ve taken the decision to reintroduce Wilko back to many of the high streets and communities that it used to so proudly serve.”