Children leave teddies outside Foreign Office as part of call for Gaza ceasefire

Foreign Office teddy protest

Dozens of children laid teddy bears outside the gates of the Foreign Office to put pressure on the Government to withdraw military support for Israel.

Gathering in central London on Friday, hundreds of parents chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Tearful protesters accused the Government of being “complicit” in the deaths of thousands of children killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas militants slaughtered more than 1,000 people in southern Israel.

They demanded an immediate ceasefire and called on the Government not to provide arms to Israel.

The demonstration was organised by a group of parents who said they felt compelled to act as they watched the scenes of destruction in Gaza.

They told the PA news agency they had been “overwhelmed” by support since they announced the protest two days ago.

Clare Welton, 34, a mother of two, helped lead a chant of “shame” against the Government.

Parents and children lay out cuddly toys (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “The UK Government is saying OK to arms companies increasing their sales to Israel at this time.

“What we want to see is the UK end its exports to Israel now and push immediately for a ceasefire, an end to the siege and the occupation of Palestine.

“Every child everywhere deserves safety – every single life is sacred.”

Annie Dowd, 40, a mother of three who helped arrange the protest, told PA: “We’re a group of parents absolutely horrified by what we’re seeing every day.

“We came together literally 48 hours ago and asked other parents to join us and for their children to bring teddy bears to commemorate those who are dying in Gaza with the complicity of our own Government.

“We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with one and a half thousand parents getting in touch.

“As a mum, I can’t stomach recent events – I can’t see another Palestinian baby pulled out of the rubble.”

When asked whether Hamas bore some responsibility for the current conflict in Gaza after it launched the worst terrorist attack in Israel in decades, the charity worker said the proscribed group was a “question for the Palestinian people”.

She added: “Being UK citizens, what we can influence is what our Government does – what our Government is doing right now is supporting Israel who are responsible for the deaths of over two and a half thousand children.”