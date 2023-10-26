Wilko products to return to high street in The Range stores

Wilko products in The Range

Wilko products are set to return to the high street on Friday as The Range brings the brand into its stores across the UK.

It comes after historic discount retailer Wilko shut its final shop earlier this month after collapsing into administration.

Administrators for PwC sold off a raft of assets, including the Wilko brand and some store properties, as they sought to recover funds to pay off outstanding debts after failing to secure a full rescue deal.

The Wilko brand, website and intellectual property was bought by rival The Range for £5 million as part of the process.

The Range said it will bring back the brand on Friday with Wilko bays selling branded home, garden, pet and lifestyle products across its 210 stores.

It will also stock the products online after purchasing the wilko.com website.

Alex Simpkin, chief executive of The Range, said: “Wilko is a much-loved and trusted UK brand and it was important to us to allow it to live on.

“We noticed Wilko customers were really disappointed to see stores closed, especially when it seemed they would no longer be able to buy their favourite products.

“We have worked hard and at pace to ensure they still have access to their favourite lines by bringing them into our own stores and online at wilko.com within a matter of weeks.”