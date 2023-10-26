Tory MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Big Ben

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and the possession of controlled substances.

Surrey Police said the man was detained on Wednesday morning before being released on conditional bail while officers continue investigating.

The Tory party has declined to comment on the arrest, first reported by The Sun, and would not say whether he has been asked to stay away from Parliament, as has happened in the past.

The police were unable to say if the controlled substances were drugs, as tests are being carried out.

It is the latest in a string of arrests of sitting MPs.

Back in May 2022, it emerged that a Tory MP in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

The Tory whips’ office said at the time that the MP had been asked not to “attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing”.

The latest extension to his bail is to mid-February.

One Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020. He was never identified and police took no further action after an investigation.

On Thursday, a police spokesman said: “We can confirm a man was arrested yesterday morning (October 25)… on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.