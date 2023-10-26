King prorogues Parliament for the first time in more than seven decades

Parliament will be prorogued today until the #StateOpening of Parliament on Tuesday 7 November.

Prorogation is the formal end to @UKParliament's year. Like State Opening, it is marked by a formal ceremony but there are some key differences.

pic.twitter.com/DJkjJu0eLC

— House of Lords (@UKHouseofLords) October 26, 2023