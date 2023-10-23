Police arrest man in connection with Luton Airport fire

The scene after the blaze at Luton Airport's Terminal Car Park 2

A man has been arrested in connection with a massive fire that caused a car park at Luton Airport to collapse.

Bedfordshire Police said the man, in his 30s, was detained as a precautionary measure and investigations so far suggest the blaze started accidentally due to a vehicle fault.

A force spokesman said: “Police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to their investigation into a significant fire in a car park at London Luton Airport.

“We are carrying out a thorough and diligent investigation into all potential lines of inquiry, as should be expected after such a major event.

“The man has been released on bail while our inquiries continue.”

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The force said on Monday that the man had been arrested several days after the fire and officers believe the blaze started when a diesel car, possibly a Range Rover, suffered an electrical fault or leaking fuel line.

The fire at the airport’s multistorey Terminal Car Park 2 on October 10 was declared a major incident and more than 100 firefighters were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

The flames spread across multiple floors of the car park and caused a partial collapse of the structure.