Plaque commemorating murdered MP Sir David Amess unveiled in Commons

Sir David Amess

A plaque commemorating murdered MP Sir David Amess has been unveiled in the House of Commons.

Sir David, who was an MP for nearly 40 years, was stabbed during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in October 2021.

The shield was unveiled by Sir David’s wife, Julia Amess, at a small ceremony attended by family members, as well as Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Commons officials said.

Sir David’s coat of arms features five red roses, representing his children and his love of gardening, and two talbot dogs, representing animal rescue, a cause he championed, and Bournemouth University, his alma mater.

Lady Amess said she chose the motto His Light Remains, which features just below the shield, because “wherever I go, I am reminded of him in some way: someone he has helped, a charity he has supported and people whose lives he has touched”.

She said: “The Commons meant everything to David.

“He loved people and worked tirelessly to help anyone. He rarely took no for an answer if he felt more could be done to help someone. I am sure some government departments became exasperated.

“He didn’t seek high office, he just wanted to be a good MP and help change people’s lives for the better.

“We are hugely honoured that his legacy lives on in the Commons but, like so many of his friends, we miss his ready smile, ridiculous sense of humour and lifelong mission to brighten the most difficult of moments.”

Sir Lindsay, announcing the unveiling to the Commons at the start of business on Monday, said: “Sir David was a dedicated constituency MP, a powerful advocate for Southend-on-Sea, which was granted city status last year in his honour.

“He was a committed campaigner for the causes he believed in, most notably animal welfare, and a highly respected, valued colleague, known to members in all parts of the House for his kindness and his generosity, and of course his friendship to all.

“He is sorely missed.”