Duke of Sussex makes behind the scenes visit to US Grand Prix

F1 US Grand Prix Auto Racing

The Duke of Sussex has gone behind the scenes at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Harry wore a black polo shirt and sunglasses as he met the Mercedes team on Sunday.

In photos from the visit, Harry could be seen chatting with the engineers.

The Duke of Sussex toured the Mercedes garage at the course (Darron Cummings/AP)

He also toured the Mercedes garage at the track.

After his tour, the duke appeared to conduct an interview with a television crew.

It comes after Mercedes’ Sir Lewis Hamilton was defeated in the competition’s sprint race by Max Verstappen on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex conducts an interview during the Formula One US Grand Prix (Nick Didlick/AP)