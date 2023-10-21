Storm Babet: Trent Alexander-Arnold in minor car crash after pylon blown over

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold was involved in a minor car crash after a pylon was blown over in strong winds.

The Liverpool defender’s Range Rover collided with a car after the 40-foot pylon fell into a country lane near Knutsford, Cheshire, on Friday morning, The Sun reported.

Cheshire Police said no-one was hurt in the incident; which came as Storm Babet swept across the country – causing widespread flooding and high winds, killing three people.

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold during the international friendly at Wembley Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Alexander-Arnold, 25, hit the breaks before colliding with a white BMW X5 and was seen getting out and speaking to the other driver, the newspaper said.

His agent was contacted by the PA news agency, but declined to comment on the story.

The Sun reported that on Friday a Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.34am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a black Range Rover and a BMW.

“An electricity pole had fallen into the road, causing the accident.

“Nobody was injured and everything was cleared by 1.05pm.

“We called the energy company and had the electricity turned off.”

The incident came ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton.