North Sea workers airlifted off rig after anchors come loose during Storm Babet

The Stena Spey

More than half the staff manning a North Sea drilling platform have been airlifted to other sites after several of its anchors came loose during Storm Babet.

Coastguard helicopters were called upon to move 45 non-essential workers from the Stena Spey to neighbouring platforms and to Sumburgh on the Shetland Islands on Saturday due to the incident.

The rig is located around 146 miles east of Aberdeen.

Stena Drilling said four out of eight anchors became detached from the drilling unit because of the severe weather.

The company confirmed all 89 employees manning the rig were accounted for during a roll-call held before the partial evacuation.

A response number has been set up for concerned relatives. The number to call is 01224 455199.

A Stena Drilling spokesperson said the well remains secure and the Stena Spey is stable. An ERRV emergency response rescue vessel is on standby to provide additional support.

The spokesperson said: “Emergency response procedures have been initiated and relevant authorities have been advised including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).