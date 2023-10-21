Mother of one ‘giving my all to win’ biggest breakdancing competition

Woman waving

A mother of one from south London taking part in the world’s biggest breakdancing tournament has said she will be “giving my all to win”.

Anna Ponomarenko, 29, who is more commonly known as B-Girl Stefani – with a b-girl being someone who adopts the styles of hip-hop culture – will show off her moves at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Saturday evening for the Red Bull BC One World Final.

She secured a coveted spot after becoming the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher Winner in the French capital on Friday night, and will compete against 15 other dancers in the b-girls category, who have flown in from across the world for the one-on-one dance-offs.

B-Girl Stefani said she is going to bring her style, power and energy to the final (Red Bull BC One)

B-Girl Stefani, who lives in Southwark and is the mother of an eight-month-old, said: “The b-girl Red Bull Last Chance Cypher competition was not easy, I really wasn’t expecting a win, but I am so proud of myself.

“Last time I made it to a Red Bull BC One World Final two years ago it didn’t work out, but this time I’m giving my all to win.”

She added that she is “going to show my best as always” by showcasing her “style, power and energy”.

Khalil (left) of France and B-Girl Stefani (Red Bull BC One)

She has previously come close to the title after reaching the 2021 World Final, and is even more determined to clinch the victory this year.

There are also 16 finalists in the b-boys category, from countries including the UK, France, Brazil and Malaysia.