LNER advises customers not to travel after disruption from Storm Babet

A train operator has advised customers not to travel on Saturday due to widespread disruption after Storm Babet.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has said there is “an extremely limited service” in place due to flooding between Doncaster and Wakefield.

⛔️#LNERUpdate Yesterday's severe weather is causing major disruption to train services. Please do NOT travel today. Please visit for further information: https://t.co/v4rnt7NLU8 pic.twitter.com/P7WjYTDKHW — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) October 21, 2023

The service has also been impacted by speed restrictions in Scotland and trains and crews being out of position after extensive disruption on Friday.

There are no LNER services north of Edinburgh on Saturday and rail replacement services are not available because of road closures.

The train operator said remaining services may be subject to short-notice cancellations.

Leeds Bradford Airport remains closed after heavy winds forced a Tui flight with 195 passengers and crew to skid off a runway on Friday, although the airport said it was planning to reopen at 2pm on Saturday.