Storm Babet sparks transport chaos

A car in floodwater

Large parts of the UK have been hit by transport disruption due to heavy rain and strong winds from Storm Babet.

Several major roads have been closed, rail lines blocked and flights grounded by the severe weather.

Sections of several A roads in Scotland were closed on Friday morning, with some reopening later in the day.

Until early on Sat, 21 Oct, there will be no trains or replacement buses on the routes below: ⛔Aberdeen & Elgin ⛔Edinburgh & Aberdeen via Fife ⛔Dunblane & Perth ⛔Perth & Aviemore ⛔All Fife Circle services #StormBabet pic.twitter.com/lDywgWgJXs — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 20, 2023

Traffic Scotland said those affected include the A9 Jubilee Bridge near Dunkeld, Perthshire; the A85 at Huntingtower near Perth and the A90 from Forfar, Angus to Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire.

Drivers were also being advised to take care when crossing several bridges, including the A898 Erskine Bridge, West Dunbartonshire; the M90 Queensferry Crossing between Edinburgh and Fife; and the A87 Skye Bridge.

National Highways said the A15 Humber Bridge between North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire is closed in both directions to “high-sided and vulnerable vehicles” due to strong winds.

Flooding forced the closure of parts of other A roads, such as the A46 in Leicestershire, the A52 in Derbyshire and the A47 in Norfolk.

The A1 was also expected to be closed in both directions at Balderton, Nottinghamshire.

Police close River Street in Brechin as members of the fire service ask residents to evacuate due to flood warnings (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Traffic Wales said flooding caused the A483 in Powys and the A55 in Flintshire to be closed.

Many local roads were also closed, causing major disruption to bus services.

Flooding blocked all railway lines running through Swindon, as well as several routes across northern England, the Midlands and North Wales.

No trains are running between Derby and Sheffield or Nottingham; between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley; between Shrewsbury and Hereford/Wolverhampton; between Hereford and Birmingham New Street; between Chester and Crewe; or between Wrexham Central and Bidston.

ScotRail said train services remain suspended on several routes in north and north-east Scotland.

Waves crash near the ‘Freddie Gilroy’ sculpture by artist Ray Lonsdale in Scarborough, as Storm Babet batters the country (Danny Lawson/PA)

No trains are running between Aberdeen and Elgin; Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife; Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee; Dunblane and Perth; Perth and Aviemore; and Tain and Wick/Thurso.

All Fife Circle services are also suspended, impacting services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Inverness; and Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen/Inverness.

Twelve departures and seven arrivals were cancelled at Aberdeen airport on Friday after dozens of flights were axed on Thursday.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said the amount of rain being brought in by Storm Babet means “conditions on the roads are proving extremely difficult”.

Waves at Stonehaven (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He went on: “We urge drivers to heed the warnings, especially where flooding has already happened or is likely over the next few days.

“Drivers should never attempt to drive through floodwater as the risks are just too great.

“It’s vital anyone who absolutely has to travel prepares themselves for a longer journey or considers waiting until the storm has passed before making it.”

AA patrol of the year Nick Powell urged drivers to be “very cautious, especially in rural or woody areas”.

He said: “If you see twigs or small branches on the road it could be a sign that a tree has fallen just around the bend, so pay extra attention to the path up ahead.