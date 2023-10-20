Notification Settings

Storm Babet: Horses stranded in flooded field are rescued

UK NewsPublished:

The three horses were evacuated by truck in Marykirk, Aberdeenshire.

Rescued horses
Three horses had to be rescued from a flooded field in Aberdeenshire after being stranded overnight.

Leah Adams’ three horses: Weirdo, Charm and Calypso; are kept in a field in Marykirk, and she was unable to rescue them on Thursday night as Storm Babet hit the UK.

Despite fences being destroyed and trees being brought down by the storm, her parents were able to reach the horses and get them to safety using a truck.

Ms Adams, 35, said: “Last night was scary, I went to check them at 8.20pm and by the time I left them at 9pm the road was impassable. The horses just had to try stay safe and warm.

Marykirk
The roads and fields around Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, were flooded (Leah Adams/PA Wire)

“My field is flooded, fences broken, electric fencing ruined, and old trees felled.

“I was unable to get to them this morning as every road out of Montrose to Marykirk was closed.

“My mum and dad have a truck and managed to get to them through the floods.”

Ms Adams, an office manager, from Montrose, Angus, added: “I’m just glad they are not injured.

“After a storm in January 2022, I found poor Weirdo with the side of her chest sliced wide open from flying debris.

“With more red warning alerts I fear for more damage and rising costs.”

