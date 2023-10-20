Notification Settings

Retail sales drop as warm September hits autumn clothes purchases

UK NewsPublished:

The Office for National Statistics said retail sales volumes fell by 0.9% in September against the previous month.

Christmas shopping
UK retail sales slumped last month as hotter-than-expected weather put shoppers off buying autumn clothing, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes fell by 0.9% in September against the previous month. It came after a 0.4% increase in August.

The fall was heavier than expected, with analysts having predicted a 0.3% decline for September.

Economists said clothing and department stores both saw notable declines in trade, as they also blamed continued pressure on consumers’ budgets due to the rising cost of living.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Retail sales fell notably in September, with retailers telling us that cost-of-living pressures are influencing consumers, particularly for sales of non-essential goods.

“It was a poor month for clothing stores as the warm autumnal conditions reduced sales of colder weather gear.

“However, September’s unseasonable warmth did help drive up food sales a little, and fuel sales rebounded from last month’s fall.”

