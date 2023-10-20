Infrastructure collapses due to Storm Babet

Brechin

Roads and bridges collapsed as Storm Babet hit Scotland amid fears a tiny village could be completely cut off for a second time, as First Minister Humza Yousaf warned “we have not seen the last of this”.

A 200-year-old bridge on the Rottal Estate in Angus was washed away by torrential flood water, while a road connecting Marykirk, Angus, where some houses were evacuated also collapsed.

The village of Edzell, Angus, was cut off by flood water from three rivers which surround it, but most of the surface water drained away, leaving residents fearful of more rain forecast overnight.

Nearly 30,000 customers lost power but were mostly reconnected by 5pm, with 3,800 properties still without electricity, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to two people who died in “tragic circumstances” and warned the public to be aware, while police warned the situation was “the worst ever seen” in some regions.

Grandmother-of-three Christine Haggerty has lived in Edzell since 1985 and had never seen flooding so severe.

She said the village was usually a magnet for canoeists and tourists keen on fishing, but had been well prepared with efforts from a flood group and Angus Council which cleared leaves and drains in advance.

Mrs Haggerty said: “It looks like it will happen again but worse, it is really worrying.

“They said we were cut off, but when the rain had stopped the flooding disappeared quite quickly.

“We have got these burns round about, if they were all breached you couldn’t get in or out.

“They said we were cut off this morning, because of the amount of water that had been falling.

“We are at the foot of a glen, there is a little stream which is practically bursting, and there is the North Esk.

“The rivers are taking the magnitude of it at the moment.”

(PA Graphics)

Dee Ward, 58, estate manager for the Rottal Estate said: “I think this is the new pattern, I don’t think we will go back to normal.

“The frightening thing is how much water is coming down in a short space of time.

“I wasn’t surprised the bridge got washed away.

“Big posts had been ripped out further up the hill.

“That bridge had been there 200 years, we had replaced the wood once.”

A boy was carried from a house in Brechin, Angus, as Storm Babet batters the country. (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

Mother-of-one Zena Cowie, 28, said a road had collapsed which connected Marykirk with the dual carriageway to Montrose, Angus.

Ms Cowie, who works as a scientist, said it was possible to reach a nearby village, but other roads had been cut off including to Brechin, Angus, where 400 homes were evacuated.

She said the river had receded and power was reconnected after being down for 12 hours from 10.30pm on Thursday.

Ms Cowie said: “The road at the start of the bridge that crosses the river has collapsed.

“Marykirk is the main way to the dual carriageway to get to the dual carriageway, to go into Montrose.

“The other way is to go into Brechin which is also flooded.

“You can get to the next village.”

Aberdeenshire Council warned of “considerable risk of flooding” on the River Don.

(PA Graphics)

A spokesperson said: “Latest modelling from Sepa is indicating that there is now a considerable risk of flooding on the River Don at Inverurie, Kemnay and Kintore tomorrow (Sat) between 10am and 2pm.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Storm Babet has now, tragically, claimed lives, and my deepest condolences go out to the families of those who have lost loved ones.

“Unfortunately, it is clear we have not seen the last of this storm.

“Around half the average monthly rainfall for October is expected to fall through tonight and tomorrow in areas that have already been severely affected by exceptional levels of rainfall.

“It was always expected that the impacts of the storm would continue even once the most severe aspects of the storm itself had subsided, but a new Red Weather alert makes the ongoing severity of this situation clear.”

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland Stuart Houston said: “With the red warning being extended until midnight Saturday, this remains a dangerous situation which poses a threat to life.

“Communities in Tayside are dealing with some of the most difficult conditions they have faced, with evacuations continuing of those affected by flooding.

“We are dealing with significant flooding issues, which pose a threat to life.”

Pascal Lardet, Sepa flood duty manager, said: “These are very difficult days for communities in Scotland who are experiencing flooding, in some cases for the second time in a month.