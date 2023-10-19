Autumn weather October 19th 2023

A 57-year-old woman has died after being swept into a river in Angus in Scotland as Storm Babet batters the country.

Police Scotland said the woman’s body was recovered on Thursday afternoon at Water of Lee, Glen Esk, where a red weather alert for heavy rain is currently in place.

It comes as thousands more were left without power and facing flooding from “unprecedented” amounts of rain in east Scotland, while Babet is set to spread into northern and eastern England on Friday.

Shona Robison, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, has warned the worst impacts of the storm are yet to come.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.45pm on Thursday, 19 October, officers attended a report of a person having been swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk.