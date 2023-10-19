Gardai tell court of efforts to save life of Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy death

Gardai who arrived on the scene of the attack on schoolteacher Ashling Murphy have told a court of their intensive efforts to save her life.

Ms Murphy, 23, was assaulted and killed while out running along a canal path in Tullamore, Co Offaly in January 2022.

Jozef Puska, 33, of Lynally Grove in Mucklagh, Tullamore, has pleaded not guilty to the teacher’s murder.

On the third day of the trial at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, two gardai who were the first emergency services personnel on the scene on the afternoon of January 12 gave evidence.

Garda Tom Dunne and Garda Shane Hunter performed CPR on Ms Murphy while they awaited an ambulance crew.

Ms Murphy was found around lying face up in thick undergrowth in a ditch around six feet from the canal path.

A green bike was found close by.

Two cyclists had discovered her and were waiting beside the ditch as the gardai arrived in a patrol car.

Garda Dunne had received the call reporting a serious assault at Tullamore Garda station around 10 minutes earlier.

He had alerted colleagues and then he and Garda Hunter drove immediately to the scene.

Both guards described observing Ms Murphy lying on her back in the ditch.

She was covered in a lot of blood and her hair was badly matted, they told the court.

Garda Dunne went down into the ditch and felt for a pulse.

He said he did not believe there was a pulse but, if there was, it was a very faint one.

A bunch of red rose placed on the bridge across the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly (Niall Carson/PA)

Garda Dunne said he then commenced CPR on Ms Murphy, with Garda Hunter taking over, before he resumed again.

“We just alternated between the two of us, I would say for 10 minutes or more,” Mr Dunne told the court.

Garda Hunter said they alternated to “ensure neither of us got fatigued”.

Both gardai told the court of the laceration injuries they observed around Ms Murphy’s neck.

The opening day of the trial heard the 23-year-old was stabbed 11 times in the neck.

On Thursday, Slovakian national Puska, wearing a grey jacket, listened on from the dock with the assistance of an interpreter.

Members of Ms Murphy’s family were in the public gallery of the court.

The jury heard the teacher was wearing a navy running jacket and bottoms and a top of her local GAA club Kilcormac Killoughey when she was found.

She also had a necklace with her name “Ashling” on it.

Garda Hunter told the court that Ms Murphy’s phone had a fitness app still running when he found it in her clothing.

He said when he looked at the screen at 4.15pm, the app showed an exercise session that was at one hour, 22 minutes and 20 seconds long, with 3.2 kilometres having been covered.

The court also heard from Detective Sergeant David Scahill who arrived at the scene minutes after Garda Dunne and Garda Hunter.

He described the actions of his colleagues as they performed CPR.

“They were doing it alternately, they were doing the best they could do,” he said.

He later added: “We’re not doctors, we do our best at the scene.

“We were doing everything we could to help Ashling.”

The court heard that when ambulance personnel arrived at the scene, Mr Murphy was lifted from the ditch onto the canal path to allow the life-saving efforts to continue.

The attempts proved in vain, and Ms Murphy was declared dead at the scene.