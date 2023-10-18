Police officers investigated for way they handled David Carrick allegations

David Carrick

Six serving and two former police officers are under investigation for potential gross misconduct over the handling of allegations against serial rapist David Carrick.

Then-Met Pc Carrick was unmasked as one of the UK’s worst sex offenders last year when he was convicted of 49 offences including 24 rapes.

Complaints had been made against him over a number of years and a watchdog is investigating four claims made between 2002 and 2021.

Five serving Met officers – a detective constable, detective sergeant, detective inspector and two chief inspectors – are under investigation for gross misconduct (PA)

On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said 10 serving and former officers are under investigation.

As are a former Met officer now serving with City of London Police and two retired officers – a former police constable and former superintendent.

A serving Met police staff member and a Met police constable are under investigation for misconduct.

The IOPC announced in July that it was launching investigations into the way the Met handled complaints made in 2002, 2016, 2019 and 2021 under a rarely used power of initiative.

It is examining allegations that the officers may have breached police standards of professional behaviour by failing in their duty to adequately explore, investigate, supervise or oversee investigations into allegations made against David Carrick while he was a serving police officer.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts remain with all the women who were victims of David Carrick and reported this offending.

“After carrying out an initial scoping review of police handling of allegations against Carrick earlier this year, we made the decision to launch investigations into multiple alleged failings of police officers and staff who assessed and/or investigated allegations made against him.

“If these matters had been adequately progressed, Carrick could potentially have faced gross misconduct proceedings and been dismissed from the police service years before he was eventually arrested.

“While we’ve notified a number of officers that they are under investigation, this does not mean that disciplinary proceedings will automatically follow.

“At the end of each investigation, we will determine whether any individuals should face disciplinary proceedings.”