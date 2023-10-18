How the inflation rate has changed for everyday goods and services

A person holding a shopping basket in a supermarket

Inflation slowed across a range of goods and services last month, including everyday groceries such as bread, potatoes and milk, but jumped for fuel, air travel and other items, official figures show.

Among the sharpest slowdowns were margarine and vegetable fats, with the average price up just 0.3% in the year to September compared with a rise of 9.5% in the year to August; fruit and vegetable juices, up 11.5% in September compared with 18.4% in August; and children’s footwear, up 6.6% compared with 11.5%.

Eggs, cheese, coffee, heaters and washing machines all saw inflation at least three percentage points lower in September compared with August, according to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But not all prices are heading in the same direction.

Items where inflation accelerated in the year to September include olive oil (up 47.4% compared with a rise of 38.3% in August), crisps (up 20.1% compared with 14.5% in August), rice (up 13.0% compared with 11.2%) and pizza and quiche (up 8.1% compared with 1.1%).

Here is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate has slowed, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each product or service: the average rise in price in the 12 months to August, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to September.

Margarine and other vegetable fats: Aug 9.5%, Sep 0.3%

Fruit & vegetable juices: Aug 18.4%, Sep 11.5%

Pasta & couscous: Aug 24.5%, Sep 18.8%

Coffee: Aug 12.8%, Sep 7.6%

Children’s footwear: Aug 11.5%, Sep 6.6%

Cheese & curd: Aug 17.6%, Sep 13.4%

Eggs: Aug 21.9%, Sep 18.1%

Potatoes: Aug 14.2%, Sep 11.0%

Coffee machines & tea makers: Aug 4.9%, Sep 1.8%

Plants & flowers: Aug 6.3%, Sep 3.3%

Chocolate: Aug 14.1%, Sep 11.2%

Fresh or chilled fruit: Aug 7.8%, Sep 5.3%

Tea: Aug 14.6%, Sep 12.5%

Fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes: Aug 13.4%, Sep 11.7%

Bread: Aug 9.3%, Sep 8.0%

Meat: Aug 11.9%, Sep 10.6%

Low-fat milk: Aug 4.4%, Sep 3.2%

Women’s footwear: Aug 4.0%, Sep 2.9%

Yoghurt: Aug 21.6%, Sep 20.7%

Ready-made meals: Aug 10.9%, Sep 10.4%

Men’s clothes: Aug 7.5%, Sep 7.0%

New cars: Aug 4.4%, Sep 4.0%

Here are examples where the rate of inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Olive oil: Aug 38.3%, Sep 47.4%

Frozen seafood: Aug 2.5%, Sep 10.7%

Pizza & quiche: Aug 1.1%, Sep 8.1%

Crisps: Aug 14.5%, Sep 20.1%

Sugar: Aug 55.8%, Sep 59.3%

Passenger transport by air: Aug 12.0%, Sep 14.9%

Fresh or chilled fish: Aug 11.4%, Sep 13.9%

Men’s footwear: Aug 4.8%, Sep 6.9%

Rice: Aug 11.2%, Sep 13.0%

Children’s clothes: Aug 8.2%, Sep 9.0%

The average cost of petrol was down year-on-year by 7.7% in September, a smaller fall than the drop of 15.2% in August, reflecting a rise in prices in recent weeks.