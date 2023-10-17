Tory grandees gather to pay tribute to Lord Lawson

Rishi Sunak, Sir John Major, Dame Eleanor Laing and Nigel Evans

TV cook Nigella Lawson was joined by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a thanksgiving service for her father, Nigel Lawson, a former chancellor.

Former prime minister Sir John Major, current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and ex-chancellor George Osborne also attended the service at St Margaret’s Church in Westminster.

Lord Lawson, who died in April aged 91, was described by Mr Sunak as an “inspiration”, while Mr Hunt said his shoes were “impossible to fill” for any of his successors in No 11.

Nigella Lawson leaves St Margaret’s Church after the thanksgiving service for her father (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December last year.

Lord Lawson helped transform Britain while serving in the Thatcher government, slashing personal taxation and overseeing an economic boom.

Former chancellor George Osborne attended the memorial service for Lord Lawson (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His resignation in 1989 after rows over Europe and economic policy marked the early stages of her downfall a year later.