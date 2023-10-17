Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Peter Bone stripped of Tory whip over bullying and sexual misconduct findings

UK NewsPublished:

He faces a six-week suspension from the Commons following a report by Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel.

Peter Bone
Peter Bone

Former minister Peter Bone has had the Tory whip removed after being found to have committed bullying and sexual misconduct against a staff member.

The Conservatives acted a day after a watchdog recommended he should be suspended from the Commons for six weeks – potentially triggering a by-election in his Wellingborough seat.

Mr Bone was alleged to have exposed himself to a member of staff along with a series of acts of bullying.

Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) said the MP “committed many varied acts of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct” against a member of his staff in 2012 and 2013.

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following a report by the Independent Expert Panel, the Chief Whip has removed the conservative whip from Peter Bone MP.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News