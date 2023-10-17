GMB members accept schools pay deal as Unison rejection mean strikes loom

School strikers

Members of the GMB union have voted to accept a pay deal for workers in non-teaching roles in schools.

The union said 62% of those balloted backed the deal, which was rejected by Unison on Monday, meaning rolling strikes are still going ahead in some local authority areas.

GMB suspended planned strikes in schools and early years centres to allow members to decide on the revised offer from Cosla, which represents Scotland’s local authorities.

Keir Greenway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said 62% of members working in councils supported the deal.

He said it means low-paid workers being given a minimum increase of £1.04 per hour, as well as a minimum increase of £1 per hour for all other colleagues.

Mr Greenway said: “Our members have now backed this offer which will deliver a fair pay rise for all council workers, but particularly those on the lowest salaries.

“It is not a perfect offer but is a good one and it was right our members, who were ready to strike in support of fair pay, were given the chance to vote on it.

“We have been assured no council services or jobs will be cut to fund this pay offer and will continue to ensure those assurances are kept.”

Mr Greenaway said the current process, which resulted in the threat of strike action from three different unions, was too long.

He said: “That it took the threat of strike action for Cosla to make an offer which could and should have been on the table months ago is frustrating and regrettable.

“Pay negotiations do not have to be like this.

“Instead of getting a fair pay offer and the money in their banks, our members have been asked to endure months of inaction, needless delay, and all the melodrama of deadlines and last-minute offers.

“The Scottish Government and Cosla need to sit down with the unions to find a better way of negotiating and ensuring these discussions are done with a sense of urgency and fairness that has been absolutely lacking in recent months.”

On Monday, Unison said dates for a rolling programme of strikes in schools and nurseries would be announced within days after 89.9% of members voted to reject the latest pay offer for school support staff.

The strikes follow industrial action by Unison members in 24 local authorities last month, leading to school and nursery closures across much of the country.