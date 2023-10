Consultants to meet with Government with a view to end strikes

Doctors on strike

Consultants will meet with the Government “in a hope to find a resolution” to the row leading to strikes in England, officials have said.

Top hospital doctors have said they will not call any more strikes until November to allow time for talks.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said Health Secretary Steve Barclay has responded to the British Medical Association (BMA) consultants’ committee and agreed to a meeting.

A spokesperson said “headline pay will not be on the table” but did not rule out other incentives.

“We have agreed to meet the BMA consultants’ committee following their commitment to pause strike action, in the hope we will find a resolution and end the dispute,” they said.

“We have been clear headline pay will not be on the table. Doctors have already received a fair and reasonable pay rise as recommended by the independent pay review body, which we’ve accepted in full.

“This means doctors who started their hospital training this year have received a 10.3% pay increase, with the average junior doctor getting 8.8% and consultants 6%, alongside generous reforms to their pensions – the BMA’s number one ask.”

It comes after a wave of strikes caused severe disruption across the NHS.

More than a million appointments, operations and procedures have been rescheduled as a result of the current wave of industrial action, including walkouts by nurses, paramedics and other health staff.

Doctors have been out on strike for the equivalent of a whole month in 2023, NHS leaders have said.

Many health bosses have implored both sides to enter talks, with particular concerns raised about the prospect of industrial action over the winter, which is a busy period for the NHS.

At the start of October, consultants and junior doctors in England staged a three-day joint strike, providing emergency cover only.

We’ve written to @RishiSunak to offer his Government the opportunity to end the pay dispute with consultants in England, by attending talks facilitated by the conciliation service ACAS. #FixConsultantPay https://t.co/3PkDoQvJIh pic.twitter.com/3K9h7woqMq — BMA Consultants (@BMA_Consultants) October 3, 2023

Medics wrote to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on October 2.

The letter, signed by consultants committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma, said: “Currently, consultants have not announced further strike dates and, in an attempt to reach a resolution, we are willing not to call further strikes for four weeks to facilitate negotiations taking place.