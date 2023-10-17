Boy, 15, fighting for his life after hit-and-run collision

Metropolitan Police officer

A 15-year-old boy has been left fighting for his life after a hit-and-run crash in east London.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened in Prince Regent Lane, Newham, at about 2.20pm on Tuesday.

The teenage boy was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition. His next of kin are aware.

The driver of the car did not stop at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The car is believed to be a white Toyota Prius and police are working to trace it.

Road closures are in place.