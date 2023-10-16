Man charged with murder of 70-year-old killed in street attack

Hartlepool attack

A man has been charged with murder after a 70-year-old was killed in a street attack, Counter Terrorism Policing North East has said.

Terrence Carney had just used a cash machine when he was attacked in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday morning.

Ahmed Alid, 44, from Hartlepool, has been charged with murder and the attempted murder of another man.

He was charged at around 10pm on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

Officers had been called to a property in Wharton Terrace at around 5.17am and found a man who had been attacked. He suffered non life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.