What the papers say – October 15

The Israel-Hamas conflict once again features heavily on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph, The Independent On Sunday and the Sunday Times say Israel’s Prime Minister Ben Netanyahu is preparing “an assault” on Hamas from the land, sea and air.

The Sunday Telegraph

The Independent On Sunday

The Sunday Times

The Observer runs with the same story, sharing a warning from Israel that “the next stage is coming”.

The Observer

The Sunday Mirror calls the evacuation of civilians in the Gaza Strip an “escape from hell”.

The Sunday Express features words from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the conflict, saying “we stand by Israel, always”.

The Mail on Sunday leads with protests against the conflict in London, focusing on two women who had images of paragliders taped to the back of their jackets.

A Premier League star hosted a “secret sex party” with models forced to sign legal “gag orders”, according to The Sun on Sunday .

The Sun on Sunday