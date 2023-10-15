First Minister plans to resume counselling

Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister has said he plans to resume counselling.

In an interview ahead of the SNP’s conference in Aberdeen, Mr Yousaf said previous help he had sought for his mental health had built “resilience” and would be something he would return to in the future.

The First Minister said during a show at the Edinburgh Fringe he sought counselling in 2016 during his time as transport minister, when he was also facing the breakdown of his first marriage.

Speaking to Holyrood Magazine, he said he was not sure if he could have continued to be a minister if he had not sought help.

“I definitely think counselling has given me resilience. I was just talking to my wife, actually, last week about making sure I continue counselling as First Minister,” he said.

“I don’t need to do it weekly as I was doing in the past, but people shouldn’t wait until a crisis moment to access counselling.

“I haven’t done it yet, but I was just mentioning to my wife that it would be a good thing for me to do.”

The First Minister also said his therapist recommended he use an app to practice mindfulness, a type of meditation that attempts to focus the individual on being in the moment.

Speaking to the PA news agency this week, the First Minister also spoke of how he deals with the personal impact of the job, in particular leaning on his family.

“On a personal level, my family is so, so important, and I make time to set some appropriate boundaries,” he said.