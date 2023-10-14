‘Call us’ – German minister sends apparent trading relations invitation to UK

The EU flag

A top German politician has indicated that the EU might be open to looking again at post-Brexit trading relations with the UK, telling politicians to “call us”.

German finance minister Christian Lindner told BBC News that the UK has a “standing invitation” on any future talks on reducing trade barriers or “obstacles in daily business life”.

“If you want to intensify your trade relationship with the EU – call us!”

He told the broadcaster: “In the daily life of German corporates, there are new obstacles since Brexit… I don’t think (the) United Kingdom is benefiting from Brexit.

“We really appreciate the United Kingdom and its values, its people… and I would really, really appreciate it if we can intensify (the trading relationship) again,” he said.

The comments come after Rishi Sunak’s deal with the EU on post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland, the Windsor Framework, appeared to usher in better relations between Brussels and London.

The UK will also return to the European Union (EU)’s £85 billion Horizon research programme, in another sign of improved ties.