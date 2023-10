Yousaf’s mother-in-law asks ‘where is humanity?’ in tearful video from Gaza

Gaza refugee camp

The mother-in-law of Scotland’s First Minister has asked “where is people’s humanity?” in a tearful video from Gaza.

Elizabeth El-Nakla – the mother of Humza Yousaf’s wife Nadia – travelled from her home in Scotland last week to visit family in Gaza with her husband Maged, but has since been “trapped” there following the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent reprisals.

According to the UN, Israel has made a plea to Palestinians for them to move to the southern part of the Gaza Strip ahead of a ground offensive, although Hamas has asked them to stay in place.

The region subject to the order includes Gaza’s biggest hospital, which Human Rights Watch has said is dealing with more than 6,000 casualties, and two major refugee camps.

The UN described the military order as “devastating”.

This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland. She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas. She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go. pic.twitter.com/D3ZUtnEmyO — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 13, 2023

Speaking from Deir Al-Balah, south of Gaza city, Ms El-Nakla – who said the video would be her “last” – said: “Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are.

“One million people, no food, no water – and still they’re bombing them as they’re leaving.

“Where are you going to put them?

“But my thought is – all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated.

“Where is humanity? Where’s people’s hearts in the world, to let this happen in this day and age?

“May God help us, goodbye.”

Elizabeth and Maged El-Nakla had travelled from Scotland to visit family in Gaza (family handout/PA)

In a post alongside the video, Mr Yousaf said: “This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland.

“She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas.

“She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go.”

Among the first to comment on the post was former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, who wrote: “My heart breaks for the people of Israel and for all the innocent civilians in Gaza who are also paying the price of Hamas’ appalling acts of terror.

“Closer to home, my thoughts are with my friends Nadia and Humza and their family, and also with Scotland’s precious Jewish community, at this unimaginably awful time.”

The parents of Nadia El-Nakla, the wife of Humza Yousaf, have found themselves trapped in Gaza (PA)

The video comes after Mr Yousaf urged the international community to “step up”.

He said on Twitter: “UN has said the order to move 1.1m people in 24 hours will lead to ‘devastating humanitarian consequences’.

“The international community must step up and demand an end to collective punishment.