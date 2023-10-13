‘Your grief is my grief’, Yousaf tells family of Scot who died in Israel

Humza Yousaf

First Minister Humza Yousaf has sought to comfort the family of a Scot who died in the Hamas attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Mr Yousaf attended a service of solidarity at Giffnock Newton Mearns Synagogue in East Renfrewshire on Thursday, which was attended by Bernard Cowan’s mother.

Pictures show Mr Yousaf and Mr Cowan’s mother embracing during the service.

"Your grief is my grief." A powerful image as @ScotGovFM @HumzaYousaf took time to speak with, and comfort, the mother and family of Glasgow born Bernard Cowan who was killed this weekend in Israel. pic.twitter.com/sd1FmphIvj — SCoJeC (@SCoJeC) October 13, 2023

Speaking to the more than 500-strong crowd, the First Minister said: “Your grief is my grief.”

According to the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, Mr Yousaf – whose in-laws are currently in Gaza – said: “I stand in solidarity with Scotland’s Jewish community, who have lost members of their community in the senseless and horrific attacks we witnessed last Saturday in southern Israel.

“I want to send my condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected by this desperate situation.

“At a time of great sorrow and sadness, I want you to be in no doubt whatsoever that I, and the Government I lead, stand with you and with all communities who are mourning the loss of innocent life.”

The First Minister spoke to a 500-strong crowd at the synagogue (Eloise Bishop/PA)

Representatives from across Scotland’s Jewish community led prayers and spoke at the service, which was attended by other parliamentarians as well as civic leaders.

East Renfrewshire SNP MP Kirsten Oswald said: “Our local area and our whole country is enriched in so many and varied ways because of our Jewish communities.

“But that same community is now in shock.

“Hurting and heartsore, and worried about family in Israel, about friends, and about what comes next as innocent lives are lost to the awful terror and violence.