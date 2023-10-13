Notification Settings

What the papers say – October 13

UK NewsPublished:

The Israel-Hamas conflict dominates the news at the end of the working week.

British newspapers

The Friday front pages are led by the UK sending a military package to support Israel in the wake of Hamas’ attack at the weekend.

The Telegraph, Daily Mirror and the i report Britain is sending warships and aircraft to the Eastern Mediterranean next week and will be on standby to deliver practical support, as well as offer deterrence and assurance.

The Guardian leads with the US promising more weapons for Israel, while the Financial Times says Washington has urged Israel to show restraint amid the rising threat of regional conflict breaking out.

Israel has released images proving Hamas murdered babies in their attack, according to the Daily Express and The Times.

The Independent leads with a plea from the families of British hostages captured by Hamas.

The Daily Mail reports the PM has instructed police to “get a grip on anti-Israel hate”.

The Sun asks why the FA is refusing to light up Wembley in honour of the victims of the Hamas attack.

Elsewhere, Metro reports billionaire ex-Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has plead guilty to a £400 million fraud.

And bedbugs feature on the front of the Daily Star.

