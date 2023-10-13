Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One in five Britons feels UK should be more critical towards Israel, poll finds

UK NewsPublished:

A survey of just over 3,800 adults showed British people are divided on how the UK has approached the conflict.

Israel and Union flag
Israel and Union flag

One in five Britons feels the UK should be more critical towards Israel than it has been in the wake of the conflict, a YouGov poll has found.

A poll of just over 3,800 adults showed British people are divided on how the UK has approached the events.

The research found that 22% think the UK should be more critical while 16% feel the UK should be more supportive towards Israel than it has been.

Almost a quarter of participants say the UK is getting the balance “about right”.

The YouGov data showed Labour voters are “significantly more likely” than Conservative voters to say the UK should be more critical towards Israel – 39% compared to 11%.

Tory voters were found to be almost twice as likely than their Labour counterparts to say the UK should be more supportive towards Israel than it has been – 23% to 12%.

But more than four in 10 participants (44%) believe that Israel does not try to minimise harm to civilians when it makes strikes in Gaza.

A majority, 66%, say they consider Hamas to be a terrorist organisation, while 6% believe it is not.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News