Harry and Meghan condemn ‘all terrorism and brutality’ in Israel-Hamas war

Published:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a statement on their Archewell website under the title With Heavy Hearts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have condemned “all acts of terrorism and brutality” and pledged to support efforts to send urgent aid to the region amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Under the title With Heavy Hearts, Harry and Meghan said in a statement on their Archewell Foundation website that they support action to “help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering”.

Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israel on Saturday and killed hundreds of Israelis.

The statement was released on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell website (Matt Dunham/PA)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration has retaliated with a bombardment that has demolished neighbourhoods in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, and halted the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

The war has already claimed at least 2,300 lives on both sides.

The statement read: “At the Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality.

“We are supporting our partners and organisations on the front lines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.”

