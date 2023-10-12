Families of Israeli hostages say Hamas attacks are a ‘second Holocaust’

Israel-Hamas conflict

The Hamas invasion of Israel amounts to a “second Holocaust”, British families of Israeli hostages have said.

The mother of Noam Sagi, 53, and the parents of Sharon Lifschitz, 52, were taken hostage after Hamas fighters entered Kibbutz Nir Oz near the border with Gaza on Saturday.

Babies are reported to have been murdered on the kibbutz and the invasion has claimed at least 2,400 lives so far.

Mr Sagi told reporters he should be celebrating his mother Ada’s 75th birthday but she had been kidnapped by Hamas as he branded the attacks a “second holocaust”.

He also said the situation has created “the biggest hostage crisis the world has faced in decades”.

The London-based psychotherapist, who grew up on the kibbutz, added: “These are peace-loving people who fought all their lives for good neighbouring relationships.

“If they will die for peace, they will take it. If they will die for war, that will be another travesty.”

Sharon Lifschitz says her parents have fought for peace in the region for all of their lives (Lucy North/PA)

Ms Lifschitz told how her parents, whom she is not naming out of fear for their safety, have fought for peace in the region all their lives.

The artist and academic, who also grew up on the kibbutz, said: “My mum was taken out, she was kind of disconnected from her oxygen in order to be loaded onto a motorbike or whatever it is, I don’t know.

“My father spent his life fighting for peace. I am his daughter. We are all his children.